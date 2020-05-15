JOANNE MARIE (ANDREW) STEVENS
STEVENS,
JOANNE MARIE ANDREW
Joanne Marie Andrew Stevens, age 82, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Stevens was a Program Assistant in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Florida. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York, Oneonta, where she was a member of the Alpha Kappa Phi Sorority. She earned a Master of Science degree from the University of New York, Albany. She previously taught Home Economics in Pearl River, N.Y. and Nanuet, N.Y.
After moving to Florida in 1968, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and had been active in Parents Without Partners, Civilian Conservation Corps Alumni Chapter and Trinity Singles.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances T. Andrew of Trumansburg, N.Y.; brother, R. William Andrew of Alpine, N.Y.; and companion, Jon R. Walker.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Stevens Lottinville (David), Gainesville, FL; nephews, Robert Andrew (Jody), Trumansburg, N.Y., Anthony Andrew, Great Falls, MT and Nicholas Andrew (Jamie), Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and many great nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606; Humane Society of North Central Florida, 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609; and the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Florida, P.O. Box 116550 Gainesville, FL 32611-6550. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
