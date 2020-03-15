|
SHOWLEY, JOANNE
4/6/1937 - 3/1/2020
Alachua -Joanne Marie (Averill) Showley, 82, of Alachua, FL, formerly of Flint, MI, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joanne was born in Flint, MI on April 6, 1937 to Orville and Rose (Maher) Averill. She graduated from Flint Tech in 1955 and went on to attain her BS Degree in Elementary Education at UM Flint. She married Jerry Showley in June, 1967. She worked for the Flint Public School District for 33 years retiring in 1996. She impacted so many young lives in such a positive way. She was a devout Catholic, loved singing in the choir, and an avid member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed a long retirement traveling the world with her husband and friends. She built many close friendships over her lifetime both in MI and FL due to her loving disposition and a smile that lit up the room. She was an amazing wife, mom, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, godmother and friend. She had a love of photography and spoiling her grandkids.
Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Jerry Showley; parents, Orville and Rose Averill; brother, Dave Averill; two brother-in-laws, Art Showley and Leo Seniff; and nephew, Jayson Showley.
She is survived by daughters, Lauralee Lucas and husband, Bo, of Alachua, FL, Jennifer Munsell and husband, Mike, of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Scott Frazier of Ft. White, FL, Alicia Frazier of Jacksonville, FL, Emily Coldicott and husband, William, of Fountain, CO, Hunter and Hudson Munsell of Gainesville, FL; four great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Kathleen Seniff of Flint, MI, and Dotty Showley of Kewanna, IN; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 2412 NW 106th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1-3 PM. She will be laid to rest with her husband Jerry at the Salem Cemetery in Fulton, IN later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Community Connection 18670 High Springs Main St, High Springs, FL 32643 or online at
VITASCommunityConnections.org.
Moms and grandmas like Joanne live in a special place in the hearts of their children and grandchildren. That's why she'll continue to live on even though she's gone.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020