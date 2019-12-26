|
WASHINGTON, JOE A.
BMCS (SW) US Navy Ret and former GPD Police Officer Joe A. Washington, 58, of Hawthorne, Fl went home to the Lord on the same day he was born, December 21st 2019 after fighting a long courageous battle with cancer.
Joe is predeceased by his father John Washington, step father Michael , and biological father Senator Morgan Pygatt, his mother Naomi Holloman, his sister Daisy Washington and his sister in law Lodie Law.
He is survived by his devoted wife Susan Heath Washington, his three daughters Joenease (Andrey) Smith, Orlando, Fl, Katherine (Richard) Lovelace, Jacksonville, Fl and Kimberly Washington, Hawthorne,Fl. And his five Grandchildren RJ, Jasmine, Omar, Izabella, and Agnes.
He is also survived by his siblings; Rudolph (Pam) Limas, Florence, SC, JW Law, SC, George Washington, Orlando, Patrick Alston, Tampa, FL., Kay Alphonso Roberson, Norwalk, CA, Cheryl Barr , Orlando, Fl, Nancy Washington, Orlando, FL, Barbara (Alphonso) Washington, Orlando, FL. Cynthia Gaskins, Florence, Sc, , his Harig family in laws, and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Joe was born in Effingham, SC. During adolescence his family moved to Orlando, Fl. He enjoyed playing academic sports and was a graduate of Evans High School.
In 1981 Joe attended Navy Recruit Training Command in Orlando. Throughout his distinguished 26 year career in the Navy, Joe served at many commands both onshore and at sea including USS Samuel Eliot Morison (FFG-13), USS Emory S. Land AS-39, USS Doyle FFG-39, Active staff at Naval Reserve Centers Miami and Tampa, and Commander Naval Surface Reserve Force, New Orleans. Joe was honored with numerous service awards including but not limited to the NATO Medal, Navy Commendation Medals, and Navy Achievement Medals. He participated in APS Africa Partnership Station, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Global War on Terrorism.
After his retirement from military service in 2008, Joe joined the Gainesville Police Department. During his six years in Law Enforcement, he was honored with two patrol officer of the month awards and Officer of the Year award. Joe resigned in 2013 to finish his Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from St Leo's College. From 2013 until his retirement he worked at Bridges of America with a passion for assisting in the rehabilitation of inmates.
Joe had many hobby's that included taking frequent day trips to Flagler Beach with his wife to visit the pier and walk the beach, making Navy knot boards, several of which remain on display at his previous commands, woodworking , fishing and gardening & computer word games. He befriended everyone he met, illuminated the world with his smile and his love of life, and will be missed by everyone who he touched.
A viewing will be held at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home - Hawthorne, 21400 SE Hawthorne Road, Hawthorne, FL on Saturday Dec 28, 2019 between the hours of 1-3pm . His ashes will be scattered off shore in a private ceremony including military honors at Flagler Beach , Fl at a later date. The family's has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made in Joe's name to Friends of Ostomates Worldwide-USA (FOW-USA), a non-profit organization that provides ostomy supplies & educational resources at no cost to ostomates in need around the world. https://www.fowusa.org/about-us/ The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Bhatia , the staff of Florida Cancer Specialists and the staff at Haven Hospice, to Joe's brother Jackie and his nephew Quantea who both assisted Susan with final arrangement council and to our Navy family, his brothers who served with Joe for sharing such wonderful stories and tributes to his military career.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019