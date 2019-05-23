|
RICHARDSON, JOE B.
Mr. Joe B. Richardson age 70 passed away May 20, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. He moved from Louisiana over forty years ago. Mr. Richardson was a dedicated member of Mt. Carmel Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and Men's Ministry. His civic duties included being a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Mr. Richardson was employed as a Financial Representative and was a graduate of Southern University; and continued his studies at the University of Florida.
He is survived by his wife; Sarah Richardson, Gainesville, Gainesville, FL, children; Travis Richardson (Whitney), Gainesville, FL, Torey Richardson (Dana), Oviedo, FL, Kendra Thrash (Ronald), Lithia Springs, GA, siblings; Luther Richardson (Betty), Wilhelmina Anderson, both of St. Francisville, LA, Emanuel Richardson (Estella), Clearwater, FL, Corine Parker, Baton Rouge, LA, Jacquelyn Burrell (Clinton, Baker) LA, and four grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Richardson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Richardson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:0pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Omega Service by Phi Beta Sigma, Fraternity will take place at 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Home of Mr. and Mrs. Richardson, 2940 N.W. 68th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019