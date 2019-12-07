|
FREENEY, JOE LOUIS
Mr. Joe Louis Freeney age 83, passed away December 1, 2019 at North Florida Specialty Care Center. Mr. Freeney was born in Ft. White, Florida to the late Roosevelt Freeney and Linnie Davis Freeney. He was employed as a Butcher until his retirement.
He is survived by his children: Joe Freeney, Jr. (Wendy), Tallahassee, FL, Zephaniah Freeney (Samantha), Cassandra Kirkland, Patricia Garrison(Willie), Joyce Freeney, Joetta Wesley (Paul), Cicely Freeney, Linda Freeney (Cortrell Neal), all of Gainesville, FL, Kathi Blocker, Tampa, FL, siblings; Frankie Freeney (Valerie), High Springs, FL, Shirley Palarchie (Arthur), Ft. Lauderdale, FL, twenty-seven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Freeney will be held 10:30am, Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Freeney will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm, and on Monday in the Chapel from 9:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Monday at Chestnut Funeral Home at 10:00am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019