FINCHER, JOE NEAL
Joe Neal Fincher, age 72 of Gainesville Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1948 in Charlotte, NC to Joe Neal and Carol Garrison Fincher. Joe graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
He was a successful business owner and sales representative for decades. Not only did he own The Gator Shop for 28 years, but he was also the co-owner of Gators Plus for 36 years and co-owner of Young Estates. Joe was a hard worker, determined, and focused.
As co-founder of Amazon Vision Ministries, Joe brought the 'Hope of Christ' to thousands of people in the West Amazon River Basin. Serving faithfully at Westside Baptist Church from 1984 to 2020, his dedication to the church family was evident. Joe loved Brazil, AVM and Westside. Joe was a prayer-warrior and a faith-filled man.
Family came first to Joe Fincher, and as a dedicated husband and father, he sought to always full-fill the needs and wants of his family. His provision was unmistakable, but it was his abundant love that overshadowed all. Joe was committed.
If he was outside, then Joe was likely fishing, hunting, scuba diving, or snow skiing. Whether Joe was riding his Harley-Davidson or flying his plane, he loved traveling the world with family and friends. Joe sure knew how to live!
Most of all, Joe was an Evangelist, winning souls for Jesus Christ wherever he went. On the ocean he was an avid fisherman, but as a follower of Christ, Joe was a 'fisher of men' (Matthew 4:19). Joe knew Jesus - and wanted you to know Him too.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dawn Privatte Fincher, three daughters; Amy Fincher Ritch (husband Wyley, son John Wyley Ritch III 'Trey'), Kimberly Fincher Young (husband Donnie, daughters Kaley Anne Young and Kinsey Grace Young), Joi Fincher Bass (husband Glenn, daughters Emily Dawn Bass and Annabelle Grace Bass), sister, Judy Fincher Haskin (husband Hank), and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Ray Fincher.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home (West area), 823 N.W. 143 Street, Newberry, FL 32669.
A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Westside Baptist Church, 10,000 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL 32606, with Dr. Gary Crawford officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AmazonVisionMinistries.org
