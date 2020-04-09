|
|
WIMS, JOEANN
Ms. Joeann 'Looney-Gooney' Wims of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy master's joy Friday, April 3, 2020.
A gathering of family and close friends will take place Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00am from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, Florida Rev R.C. Slater pastor; Place of final rest will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation for Ms. Wims will take place FRIDAY at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, Florida from 12-7:00pm. Ms. Wims leaves to cherish her memory loving children, sisters and brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1116 NE 11th terrace to form the cortege at 10:00am.
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020