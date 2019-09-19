|
DeCOURSEY, SR., JOEL
Mr. Joel DeCoursey, Sr., passed away September 9th, 2019 at North Broward Health, North Pompano Beach, FL. He was a native of Alachua County, FL, and graduate of A.L. Mebane High School, class of 1958. Mr. DeCoursey attended Virginia Vocational Technical College at Hampton Institute, Hampton, VA. He was a Baptist and employed as a Security Guard.
Mr. DeCoursey is survived by his five children; Joel DeCoursey, Jr., Alachua, FL, Ronnie G. DeCoursey (Valarie), Colorado Springs, CO, Kelvin R. DeCoursey (Fontella), Riverview, FL, Shayla M. DeCoursey, Port St. Lucie, FL, Jessica S. Miller (James), Ft. Pierce, FL, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. DeCoursey will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, Alachua, FL, Bishop Adrian Weeks, Pastor, Deacon Kelvin DeCoursey, Officiating. Interment will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Visitation for Mr. DeCoursey will be on Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church one hour before the Service. The family will receive and greet friends on Friday September 20th, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Hal Brady Recreation Center in Alachua. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice or . Family members are asked to meet at the Church on Saturday at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019