STUART, JOEL G.
Mr. Joel G. Stuart of Gainesville, Florida passed away surrounded by his wife and children and beloved dogs on Friday, April 26, 2019. The world lost a great man, husband, father, brother and best friend. Born on September 2, 1941 in Queens, New York, Joel spent most of his childhood in Colorado. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy on August 17, 1959 and was very proud to serve his country until his discharge on August 16, 1965. Joel's fondest memories of his time in the Navy were those made while serving as a radio operator aboard the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he attended Colorado State University and then Thunderbird International School of Business in Arizona, where he received a Master's Degree in International Business Management. Over his lengthy career as an executive he worked in Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay and finally Ecuador where he retired from the Seaboard Corporation in 2005.
Joel is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Cristina Pell Stuart; and his five children, Joel Jr. (Liz) of Leadville, CO, Nandy of Gainesville, FL, Sebastian 'Chip' (Ida) of Frederick, MD, Laura of Denver, CO, and Rebecca of Venice, CA; two grandchildren, Avery and Cai; as well as siblings, Tom, Chris and Amy and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joel also held dear the many lifelong friends he made from all over the world. Joel had a passion for golf and played regularly at Haile Plantation Golf and Country Club where he made many good friends in his senior golf group. He also enjoyed grilling and spending time with his family, cats and dogs at his home. He will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in the Iona Chapel, 106 SW 3rd St, with Rev. Dr. Robert Shettler officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials to Haile's Angels, 5231 SW 91st Drive, Gainesville, FL 32608, or Peaceful Paths, 2100 NW 53rd Ave, Ste. A, Gainesville, FL 32653. Please visit his memorial page at
