|
|
JACKSON, JOHANNA F.
Mrs. Johanna F. Jackson, age 105, was known as the oldest living graduate of A.L. Mebane High School. She served on the Mothers Board and former Treasurer of Old Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. On February 5, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center, the Centurion answered the call to start her journey towards Eternal Rest.
She is survived by her children; Shirley Butler Gainesville, FL, Phillip Jackson, Alachua, FL, Hester Jackson, Ed Jackson, both of Jacksonville, FL, Ralph Jackson (Diane), Gainesville, Jessie Childs (Clarence), Daytona Beach, FL, Jo Ella Harvey (Charles), Portsmouth, PA, twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and four great, great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jackson will be held, 3:00pm, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. George Trotman, Eulogist; burial will follow in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Jackson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Frida, February 14, 2020, from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Jackson, 13804 N.W. 158 Place, Alachua, FL, at 2:15pm to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020