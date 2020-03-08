|
|
WARREN, JR.,
DR. JOHN A. 'JACK'
Dr. John A. 'Jack' Warren, Jr., 77, of Gainesville, FL passed away on March 4, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Jack was born in Charleston, SC on January 16, 1943.
Jack was a DMD in private practice in York, SC, a professor at the University of Florida College of Dentistry and Nova Southeastern College of Dentistry and served in the United States Air Force as a captain.
He had many eclectic & varied interests and hobbies including: playing and listening to music, dancing, spending time at his 'favorite watering hole' socializing with 'the guys', relaxing with 'Bitsly' at 'the cabin' in Blairsville, GA and on his front porch at Monteocha Place.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Warren Sr., and his mother, Minnie Ruth Warren.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Asbell Warren; his daughters, Wendi Warren Lowry (TJ), Georgeann Warren Doyna (Jim) and Audrey Warren Dimmick (Adam); step-son, Louis B. Mallory II (Brandy); stepdaughter, Dana Erin Mallory; brother, James K Warren (Patsy); and 11 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St, Newberry, FL. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 3:00 PM at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 14028 SW 174th St, Archer, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd Gainesville, FL or a .
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020