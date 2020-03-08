Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
14028 SW 174th St
Archer, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John A. "Jack" Warren Jr


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. John A. "Jack" Warren Jr Obituary
WARREN, JR.,
DR. JOHN A. 'JACK'
Dr. John A. 'Jack' Warren, Jr., 77, of Gainesville, FL passed away on March 4, 2020 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Jack was born in Charleston, SC on January 16, 1943.
Jack was a DMD in private practice in York, SC, a professor at the University of Florida College of Dentistry and Nova Southeastern College of Dentistry and served in the United States Air Force as a captain.
He had many eclectic & varied interests and hobbies including: playing and listening to music, dancing, spending time at his 'favorite watering hole' socializing with 'the guys', relaxing with 'Bitsly' at 'the cabin' in Blairsville, GA and on his front porch at Monteocha Place.
He was preceded in death by his father, John A. Warren Sr., and his mother, Minnie Ruth Warren.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda Asbell Warren; his daughters, Wendi Warren Lowry (TJ), Georgeann Warren Doyna (Jim) and Audrey Warren Dimmick (Adam); step-son, Louis B. Mallory II (Brandy); stepdaughter, Dana Erin Mallory; brother, James K Warren (Patsy); and 11 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 PM at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd St, Newberry, FL. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 3:00 PM at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 14028 SW 174th St, Archer, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd Gainesville, FL or a .
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -