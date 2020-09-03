WOODS, JOHN A.
On Tuesday, August 25, John A. Woods peacefully passed away to be with his wife Lillian of 61 years. He was 90 years old and was born in Knoxville Tennessee and a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He retired after 35 years from Sears Roebuck and Company. He is survived by his four children Johnnie Lynn Woods (Terry), Ron (Rhonda) Woods, Connie (Ted) Weseman and Scotty , and one brother Marvin (Joan) Woods from Powell Tennessee. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and had 7 great grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, motor-home travels with his wife Lillian and favorite dog Lacy, genealogy, painting and photography. He was a lifelong and avid Tennessee Volunteer football and basketball fan and could always be found wearing his Tennessee hat and shirt with pride. There will be a small graveside service Friday, September 4th at 3:00pm at Forest Meadows Cemetery. At a safer time, the family will have a celebration of life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family would rather a donation be made to Haven Hospice, or Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.