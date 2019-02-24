|
|
DOUGLAS,
JOHN ANDERSON
John Anderson Douglas, you may know as 'Johnny', crossed over to eternal life on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born in Douglas, GA on November 24, 1945, raised in Pearson, GA and was a life long resident of Gainesville and Archer, FL. John is survived by his wife, Lynda; sibling Joyce Holton (children Robert); children Christine (husband Larry, children Donald, Sarah, and Joseph (children Olivia); Kimberly (husband Stephen, children Taylor, Lauren, and Jordan); Charles (wife Holly, children Teegan); his loyal schnauzer Axel; and many family and friends.
In his time with us, John was a friend to many, a man who valued his family, a veteran who served in the Army from 1966 to 1969, and a mentor to those he worked with at Metal Container from 1982 to 2006. He loved to be surrounded by his children and grandchildren teaching them how to fish, scallop, ride four-wheelers, shoot guns, doing cannonballs in the pool and living life.
A celebration of his life is planned for March 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at his home in Archer, FL.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask a donation to be made in John's name to the NVHS National Veterans Homeless Support (https://nvhs.org/). It is a charity that he has supported over the years and was important to him as a Veteran. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019