COWART, JOHN ANDREW
John Andrew Cowart, age 60 of Hawthorne passed away on Thursday, December 12th. He was born on April 21, 1959 to Paul and Helen Smith Cowart. John worked in HVAC installation for many years. He dearly loved his family, fishing, hunting, the Florida Gators, and he sure loved his Lord. He will be greatly missed by all. John was preceded in death by his father and mother. Survivors include: his son, John Craig Cowart (Maia), Colorado, siblings, Allan Cowart (Myra), Gainesville, Sharon Bullivant (Trent) Georgia, Rebekah Speck (Rick), Gainesville, Julia Kimbrough, Micanopy, Tim Cowart (Cynthia), Gainesville, Andrea Thornton, Gainesville, numerous nieces and nephews, and committed partner, Sue Bell of Hawthorne.
A memorial service will be planned for the latter part of January.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019