Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ANDREW COWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ANDREW COWART Obituary
COWART, JOHN ANDREW
John Andrew Cowart, age 60 of Hawthorne passed away on Thursday, December 12th. He was born on April 21, 1959 to Paul and Helen Smith Cowart. John worked in HVAC installation for many years. He dearly loved his family, fishing, hunting, the Florida Gators, and he sure loved his Lord. He will be greatly missed by all. John was preceded in death by his father and mother. Survivors include: his son, John Craig Cowart (Maia), Colorado, siblings, Allan Cowart (Myra), Gainesville, Sharon Bullivant (Trent) Georgia, Rebekah Speck (Rick), Gainesville, Julia Kimbrough, Micanopy, Tim Cowart (Cynthia), Gainesville, Andrea Thornton, Gainesville, numerous nieces and nephews, and committed partner, Sue Bell of Hawthorne.
A memorial service will be planned for the latter part of January.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -