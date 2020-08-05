1/1
JOHN ANDREW LOOSLI
1941 - 2020
Mr. John Andrew Loosli, age 79, of Gainesville passed away peacefully at his home on July 30, 2020. Mr. Loosli was born in Ithaca, NY on March 4, 1941 to John Kasper and Reha Johnson. He resided in Bolivia until moving to Gainesville in 1985. Mr. Loosli was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Loosli was a farmer and enjoyed raising cattle, pigs and water buffalo. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Loosli is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Dora Loosli of Gainesville; his sons, Sam (Michelle) Loosli of Gainesville, David Loosli of Utah, Jimmy Loosli of Bolivia and Michael (Maggie) Loosli of Gainesville; his daughters, Christina (Lance) Cozart of Gainesville and Rebecca (Scott) Sjoquist of Utah; his sisters, Ellen (Jack) Farnsworth of Missouri and Anna (Reed) Langford of Gainesville and 19 grandchildren.
A funeral service for Mr. Loosli will be held Friday, August 7th at 10:00a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gainesville. The service will be officiated by Bishop Scott Lawton. Interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 2:00p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butler. 386- 496-2008.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
AUG
7
Interment
02:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
386-496-2008
