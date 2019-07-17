|
|
NESMITH, JOHN ARTHUR
May 21, 1964 - July 11, 2019
John Nesmith from Tallahassee, FL passed away Thursday, July 11th surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Sanford, FL to Marsh Arthur and Leslie Carolyn Nesmith. John graduated from Oak Hall High School and the University of Florida. He also received his law degree from the Fredric G. Levin College of Law. John furthered his education by receiving his MBA from Florida State University.
John married Kelly Michelle Gilbraith in 1999 and they have two daughters together, Julia Evelyn and Charley Lyn that live in Tallahassee, FL. He was an avid Gator fan and a member and deacon of Fellowship Presbyterian Church.
John loved going on family hunting trips, playing golf and he was an excellent wood craftsman. He adored his girls and shooting with Julia and scalloping with them was a favorite pastime.
John has four siblings, Richard Nesmith, Patricia Nesmith Weingart, Susan Nesmith Smith, and much beloved sister Marsha Nesmith Hall. He was preceded in death by his father Art Nesmith.
A private service will be held for John Friday, July 19th. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019