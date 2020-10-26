1/1
{ "" }
Palm Bay - Mr. John Campbell Allison, 74, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida.
He was born in Abington, Pennsylvania and lived in Fellsmere coming from Solsberry, Indiana.
John retired as a Bio Molecular Engineer in the medical field. Prior to retirement John had many positions to stay occupied, those include an environmentalist for the Environmental Protection Agency, a teacher at the Vero Beach High School, and he was a security officer at the Vero Beach Museum of Art.
He was a member of Delta Tau Delta, at the University of Florida. John's love for the brotherhood continued throughout his life. He was an avid member and contributed his knowledge and time graciously to the younger generations.
He was a graduate of the Florida Atlantic University and the University of Florida, where he received his bachelor's degree in science.
Survivors include wife Carol Allison; son Thomas Krupa Jr.; daughters Christine Krupa, Nichole Blum, Holly Ring, and Melissa Allison. There are many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews to note.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Armenia Allison, brother Larry Campbell, daughters Dawn Krupa and Karen McCarroll.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roseland Methodist Church in Roseland, Fl.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Florida.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.- Vero Beach
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5523
(772) 562-2325
