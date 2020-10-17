John Charles Palmour

John Charles Palmour, 63, passed away October 15, 2020, at Vitas Hospice here in Gainesville. He had been diagnosed with cancer of the bile duct in October 2017. Fortunately, with the help of the doctors from the Oncology Department at UF Shands Hospital, he was able to live a relatively pain free life until recently. John was born January 12, 1957, in Alachua General Hospital to Charles and Evelyn Middleton Palmour, both of whom have preceded him in death. John was a graduate of Gainesville High School. Following graduation, he worked at the Main Street Publix for 30 years as a Service Associate. He was an active member of R.T. Schafer Masonic Lodge, the Gainesville Shrine Club, and the Gainesville Charitable Foundation, Inc. Most recently, he was made an honorary member of the Masonic Lodge of Hawthorne No. 103. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, and, most recently, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. He is survived by his long-time companion and loving caregiver, Wanda F. Lawrence. He has two sisters: Jane P. Hutson, of Richmond, VA, and Mary P. Barrett, of Gainesville, FL; and one nephew, Alan R. Hutson, Jr., of Richmond, VA. John will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery next to his father, Charles, and his mother, Evelyn, in the Palmour family plot. A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or the First United Methodist Church, both here in Gainesville.



