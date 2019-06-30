|
DRUGA, JOHN DAVID
John David Druga, age 70, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Jane & Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, FL. John was born on March 15, 1949 in Warren, Ohio to John M. Druga and Helen Druga. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After spending a large portion of his career with the FAA moving around the country, he found his home in High Springs, FL in 1979 where he became a serial entrepreneur and spent nearly 20 years in the vending industry.
John is preceded in death by his father John M. Druga, his mother Helen Druga and his wife Valerie Druga. He is survived by his sister Martha Boyers (Steve); daughter Jennifer Duch (Donnie Grissom), Davidson, NC; son Michael Druga (Kym), Raleigh, NC; stepson Shawn Beck (Marilyn), Newberry, Fl; stepdaughter Stacy Vernimo (Shawn), Canton, GA; grandchildren Ashley Beck, Zachary Beck, Cody Vernimo, Jacob Druga and Jillian Druga.
The family asks that donations be made to Hospice in honor of John and Valerie who were both cared for so well during their final days.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 30 to July 1, 2019