DUFEK, JOHN
January 29, 1943 -
April 2, 2020
John Dufek, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2nd at age 77 with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Hortense Dufek, his brothers, Dennis, James, William, and Paul Dufek, and his former wife Dorita Frueh.
John is survived by his sons, Andy & Jim Dufek, granddaughter, Quinn Dufek, brothers, Donald, Robert, Richard, and Thomas Dufek, sisters, Ellen Pekarna, Anne Beckman, Jean Ferber, Mary Loop, Donna Cusack, and Barbara Goodman, along with over a hundred nieces and nephews.
Through his active involvement with St. Vincent De Paul and Catholic Charities, John was always trying to help everyone around him - he strived to leave the world a better place than he found it. John moved to Florida in 1969 and was a successful property manager until his passing.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held later this year at Blessed Sacrament Church, where John was a parishioner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
