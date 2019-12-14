|
BEAN, JOHN EDWARD
John Edward Bean, age 53, died peacefully in his sleep on December 9, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. A life long resident of Gainesville, he attended P.K. Young Laboratory School from Kindergarten thru Twelfth grade, graduating with the class of 1984. His love of the outdoors led him to participating in the Lofton Center landscaping program for many years. John stayed active mowing lawns for neighbors, volunteering at Wilmot Gardens and more recently employed at Tropic Transitions, Inc. and Grow Hub.
John was a Special Olympian bowling competitor, an avid Gator fan and enjoyed time spent at the beach. Above all, he valued time with his family. His Large smile and willingness to help gained him many friends. Our family would like to thank his teachers, support staff, companions, supervisors and friends who played a crucial role in helping John achieve his goals in life.
John was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Bean Crowell also of Gainesville in 2014. He is survived by his father, Edward W. Bean and Wife Priscilla of Maitland, his sisters Susan Edwards (Bob) of Fernandina Beach, Sandra Windischmann (Karl) of Ocala, and Sharon Bush of Gainesville; step-sister Janis Segura (Mike); nieces April, Erika, Karli and Mandy; Nephews, Ethan, Payton and Cory; Aunt Nancy Watson and
cousins Jay, Laurie and Allison.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chapel in the Meadows, 4100 NW 39th AVE, Gainesville with a graveside to follow. Donations may be made in John Beans name to Grow Hub at Grow-hub.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019