ROSE, JOHN GREGORY
John Gregory 'Greg' Rose, 52, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Gainesville, Florida, in 1966, Greg attended local schools there including Gainesville High school. He resided in Putnam County for 20 years coming from Gainesville. A man of many talents, Greg had worked the past 7 years as a carpenter and handyman at the Roberts Ranch in Carraway. Prior to that, he worked in the construction industry with Wayne Annis, General Contractor. Greg loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses. His greatest joy was helping others.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Teresa Rose of Carraway, his mother and step-father, Barbara Cook Combs (Allen) of Lakeland, FL, his father and step-mother, Richard Rose (Betty) of Jacksonville, 3 step-children, a brother, Eric Scott Rose (Kelly) of Newberry, 2 step-brothers, 2 step-grandchildren, and 2 aunts and 2 nephews, Steven Rose and Travis Rose.
Memorial services celebrating Greg's life will be at 3:00P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
