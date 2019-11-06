|
|
HALL, JOHN
STEPHEN 'STEVE'
It is with great sadness that we notify you of Steve's passing, October 23, 2019. Steve was born April 27, 1950 in the back seat of his parents car on a flooded street in Jacksonville, Florida during a thunderstorm.
Steve grew up here in Gainesville graduating from Gainesville High School in 1968. He played football at GHS and was well liked. He married Mary Elleman in August 1969 and they spend three years in the army in South Carolina. After his military service they returned to Gainesville where he went to work for Bell South as the first male telephone operator in Gainesville. He worked for AT&T as a cable repairman until he retired in June 2009.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 plus years Mary, son Victor, granddaughter Basilisa, niece Paula Thomas and brother-in-law Stanley Gordon and many cousins and family. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents Julian and Madeline Hall, sister June Gordon, brother Al Hall, nephew Brian Gordon and son John Stephen Hall Jr. 'Steve'.
A memorial will be held November 9th at the on Waldo Road from 5:00 - 8:00 PM.
No flowers please make donations to in his name.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019