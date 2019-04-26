|
|
HINTERMISTER V,
JOHN HENRY
John Henry Hintermister V was born in Gainesville on Dec. 1, 1943. He attended Gainesville High (1961), as well as UF and Chipola College. John became a professional potter and regular exhibitor at art festivals throughout Florida, belonging to the Gainesville and Cedar Key Artist Guilds. He was a fan of Gator sports, particularly football and women's softball. John was, above all, a passionate bird-watcher, beginning as a child. John was a founding member and officer of the Alachua Audubon Society. He began its educational program and led hundreds of field trips over the years. John's organizing efforts made the Gainesville Christmas Bird Count into one of the best counts in the country. The Alachua Conservation Trust named John a Conservation Steward in 2011. He was enthusiastic in sharing his birding knowledge with others and introduced many to the beauty of birds. John led the Alachua Audubon field trip to St. Marks NWR in early January. He felt ill on the trip, and upon his return, was diagnosed with advanced cancer. He passed away on March 25. John was predeceased by his wife Candy and his parents, John H. Hintermister IV and Helen Glenn Hintermister. He is survived by his son Joshua and brothers Sam Marks Hintermister and Crill Merryday Hintermister, an uncle, Crill Merryday of Tallahassee, and more distant relatives. A memorial service in John's memory will be held at the ACT Prairie Creek Lodge on April 28, 1-5 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019