John Junior Emziah
Cross City - John Junior Emziah, 83, of Cross City, Florida passed away October 22, 2020.
Mr. Emziah was born to the late Theloise and John Emziah, Sr. April 14, 1937 in Tampa, FL, but had lived in the Cross City area for 12 years after moving here from Gainesville. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and had retired as the Chief of Correction from the Alachua County Jail.
Mr. Emziah is survived by his wife of 12 years Aleta Emziah, his son Christopher Emziah, his daughter Ernestine Fletcher (Ron), son Earnest Walker (Daniesha), daughter Felicia Keys (Harlan), his brother Theodore Emziah (Angela), his grandson Terrence Gulley (Tasha), 10 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.
Funeral services for Mr. Emziah will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Terrence Gulley and Bishop Eliseo Vasquez officiating. The family requests people who attend the service wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com