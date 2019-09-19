Home

JOHN L. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, JOHN L.
Mr. John L. Thompson of Gainesville, Florida quietly laid down the troubles of this world Saturday, September 7, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Thompson will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM from Abundant Grace Community Church, 12505 NW 39th Avenue Gainesville, FL. Pastor Natron Curtis Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. from 5:00-8:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church. Mr. Thompson leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2410 NE 12th Street Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
