KNAUB, JOHN LAMBERT
After a long term illness, John Lambert Knaub passed away on April 1st, 2020. Born August 23, 1942, in Princeton, Indiana the son of Colonel Charles Ulysses Knaub and Evelyn Hopson Knaub. John was 77.
Growing up in a military family they moved around a lot. Stories of his years in Greece as a child stayed with him and came up often in conversation. They were a musical family, and as a young man, John picked up the guitar and later played with the Wednesday Night Pickers and Side Effects band.
While at Southern Illinois University he attained a Bachelor's degree in Fine Art and worked at the Public Broadcasting Station. This eventually led him, along with his first wife June (Wantland) Greenfelder and son Christopher, to American Samoa where he was the Art Director for the PBS television station, KVZK. Word of John's talent for working on cars and motorcycles spread across the small island. He took great joy in helping others and fixing things. He developed a love for the ocean and scuba diving and would often spend the weekends with friends diving. While in Samoa, his daughter Erika was born.
John and his family later moved to Maine, where he worked at the University of Maine in Orono as the Design Center Supervisor at the PBS station. In 1976, the family moved to Gainesville, Florida where John worked at the University of Florida in the Office of Instructional Resources as the Art in Publication and Production Supervisor until his retirement in 2009. His talent for photography led to assisting in the publication of several catalogs and books for the Harn Museum of Art, Pineapple Press and University Press of Florida. He met his second wife and partner, Trish Sokol, in Gainesville. They were together for 38 happy years.
John loved life and found great joy in gathering together with friends and especially family. He was a creative spirit. He loved to play guitar every evening and Wildwood Flower was one of his favorites. He loved riding his bike every day to work almost right up until his retirement. He and his wife Trish enjoyed windsurfing and kayaking together for many years. He was an avid reader and could spend hours talking about books. He was also an expert napper and many an afternoon you could catch him with a book across his chest while he snoozed. He and his wife were lovers of the arts, and would often go to museums, plays and movies together. John had a knack for sewing and making things. At one point he re-upholstered a couch with furry golden lightning bolts across the back. He completely restored a 1972 Saab 99 and carefully chose it's dusty blue paint color. Even though he was not known for his culinary ability, John loved good food and cooking. He could procure the most beautifully decorated box cake.
John leaves behind his wife Patricia D. Sokol (Trish), his son Christopher Charles Knaub of Hawaii; his daughter Erika Evelyn Nelson, son-in-law Mark Nelson, granddaughter Madeline Rogers Nelson; sister Martha and brother-in-law Frank Stevenson of Kentucky; brother George (deceased) and sister-in-law Marlene Knaub of Louisiana; brother-in-law Peter Sokol and sister-in-law Jill Dygert-Sokol; along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
It's hard to imagine a world without John's warm smile, his optimism, quick wit and great sense of humor.
John was laid to rest at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held at a to be determined date in the next few months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alachua Conservation Trust.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020