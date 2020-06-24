YANCEY, JOHN LARRYMr. John Larry Yancey of Williston, FL passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL. He was 79.Born in Americus, Georgia he had lived most of his life in Williston. He was a member of the Williston Church of God and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked with his family in the sawmill and logging business for most of his life. Due to an auto accident in later years he was physically challenged but he never let his disabilities get him down, he always gave his best.Mr. Yancey is survived by his companion, Gail Bullock; daughter, Dana Jill (Heath) Grice; sister, Rosie (Robert) Clary; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norma and John Yancey; daughter, Eva Shiver and great grandson Colton Shiver.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM at the Church of God in Williston, FL with Pastor Wes Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service from 10-11 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Orange Hill Cemetery under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL (352) 528-3481. Please sign our online guest book at: