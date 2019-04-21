|
|
CHANCEY JR., JOHN LEON
John Leon Chancey Jr., 92, passed away on April 18, 2019. He leaves behind his niece and caretaker Kim Rester Sams (Danny); as well as nieces Karen Hakola (John) and Janet Broughton (the late Ray); nephews Allan Hamilton (Linda) and Paul Rester (Kim); and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was born to Eva Roberts Chancey and John Leon Chancey in Gainesville, Florida on October 14, 1926, and graduated from Alachua High School. He attended Auburn Polytechnic Institute studying electrical engineering.
John served during World War II (1944-46) and later volunteered for the Army Reserves (1948-53), where he completed Army Finance School earning the rank of Sergeant. As a civilian he worked in sales for Lainhart & Potter, and retired from Causeway Lumber in South Florida. After retirement, he moved to The Lakes of Leesburg to be closer to family, eventually moving to Superior Residences in Clermont in 2011.
John was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters (Evelyn Rester O'Neal, Marjorie Zetrouer, Doris Brown and Vera Hamilton). He will be honored on April 23 with a private military graveside service at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In celebration of John's incredibly long life, donations can be made to South Lake Hospital Foundation.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019