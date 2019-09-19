|
GASTON, JOHN M.
John M. Gaston was called to be with his Lord in heaven on September 12, 2019. He passed away suddenly at age 77 at his home in Ponte Vedra, Fl.
A true Arkansas son, John was born in El Dorado, AR, on December 8, 1941. As a lifelong lover of football, his playing career began at El Dorado High School and continued at the University of Arkansas and at Southern Arkansas University where he graduated.
John enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing but was able to continue his passion for football through coaching and refereeing. Officiating in the AIC, SWC, and SEC kept John in the game. He cherished the friendships and relationships he made during his 30 year career on and off the field.
John moved to Gainesville, Florida, in 1994, and was able to continue his love of sports by becoming a golf coach at Oak Hall School inspiring, many young people through his knowledge and passion of the game. He also volunteered as a ranger at the University of Florida golf course and officiated for many golf tournaments throughout Florida. His most cherished times on the golf course were memories made with his family and friends.
John is survived by his loving wife Anne, 2 sons, Brad and Christopher (Katy and her son Gage), and his daughter Jennifer (Matthew Curry). John was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Evan and Lillie Gaston. He also leaves behind three siblings, 10 nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Charmaine Caldwell, Midland TX, mother of John's children, and Kathy Sheffey and her son Dan.
A celebration of life will be held on September 29, from 12:00 - 3:00 at their home in Ponte Vedra. As per his wishes, this Arkansas son will be returned to a place he loved so dearly. A private service will be held in late October.
John Gaston will be remembered as a big man with a gentle soul who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He was loved by all!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:
Boys and Girls Club of
El Dorado,
1401 E Center Street
El Dorado, AR 71730
www.donate.bgca.org
