WATERS, JR.,
JOHN MADISON, 72
John Madison Waters Jr. of Crawfordville, FL passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019; he was 72. John was born on June 10, 1946 in Gainesville, FL to John Madison Waters Sr. and Delois Lee Williams Waters and was a native of Hawthorne, FL. He lived in Micanopy, FL and surrounding areas for several years before relocating to Crawfordville 12 years ago to be with his children.
John graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He was an avid photographer of nature, still life, family members, and also specialized in portraits and wedding photography. He was a writer/photographer for and later Editor of Florida Wildlife Magazine located in Tallahassee. In recent years he authored four novels, 'The Boomers Series' which are historical fiction and published on Amazon.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Waters and father, John Madison Waters Sr. He is survived by his mother, Delois Waters; children, Jeannie West (Michael Rose), Johnny Waters and Jimmy Waters (Pamela Evans); siblings, Linda Waters-Funk (John), Judy Waters (Sally) and Michael Waters (Christina); 8 grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brianna 'Cas', Kayla, Stormey, Melissa, Kristin, Mandy and Kinlee; and 2 great grandchildren, Jace and Brooklyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Panacea First Baptist Church, 38 Otter Lake Rd, Panacea, FL.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Crawfordville, FL is assisting the Waters family with arrangements.
