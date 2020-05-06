KLEMAS, JOHN MICHAEL

John Michael Klemas, 73, of Gainesville Florida passed away on April 20, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Little Falls, New Jersey and attended Robert E. Lee High School. He was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. John was a carpenter by trade and retired from NEFTC. He was a talented musician and woodworker with a gentle soul and kind personality who touched hundreds of lives and will be remembered by his many friends in and outside of Gainesville. John loved fishing and was very fond of nature.

He is survived by his sisters. Vicki D. Jackson of Gainesville Florida and Rhonda Ogden, husband, Brad of Buford Georgia, as well as his nieces and nephews: Vicki Gray, John Jackson, Rick Sharp of Florida and Jennifer Brostrom, Chelsea Freyer, Christopher Ogden, and Taylor Ogden of Georgia.

Details of the celebration of life will be released at a later time. As John loved and was very active in the art community, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to The Arts Council of Greater Palatka Inc. Mailing address PO Box 936 Palatka, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store