JOHN MICHAEL KLEMAS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEMAS, JOHN MICHAEL
John Michael Klemas, 73, of Gainesville Florida passed away on April 20, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Little Falls, New Jersey and attended Robert E. Lee High School. He was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. John was a carpenter by trade and retired from NEFTC. He was a talented musician and woodworker with a gentle soul and kind personality who touched hundreds of lives and will be remembered by his many friends in and outside of Gainesville. John loved fishing and was very fond of nature.
He is survived by his sisters. Vicki D. Jackson of Gainesville Florida and Rhonda Ogden, husband, Brad of Buford Georgia, as well as his nieces and nephews: Vicki Gray, John Jackson, Rick Sharp of Florida and Jennifer Brostrom, Chelsea Freyer, Christopher Ogden, and Taylor Ogden of Georgia.
Details of the celebration of life will be released at a later time. As John loved and was very active in the art community, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation to The Arts Council of Greater Palatka Inc. Mailing address PO Box 936 Palatka, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved