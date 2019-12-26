|
MORGAN, JR., JOHN
John Morgan, Jr. was born July 19, 1934 to the union of the late John Morgan, Sr. & Ona Owens- Morgan in Orlando, Florida. He was an only child. He was joined in marriage with Mary Williams on June 28, 1963 in Orange County, Florida, and to that union there were three children. He slipped away peacefully on December 22, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida.
He was a proud graduate of Jones High school in Orlando, Florida. He attended Friendship College in Rock Hill, South Carolina on a football scholarship and later transferred to Clark University in Atlanta, Georgia. He was an Entomologist Technician with USDA for over 20 years.
He became a Member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church (under the leadership of Rev. Dr. T.A. Wright) and served on the Trustee Board – And was Chairman of the Trustee Board during the building and dedi-cation of the new Mount Carmel. He was a faithful Member until his health began to fail.
His favorite past-times were watching old cowboy movies, frying fish, barbecuing, listening to music, dancing, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends.
Mr. Morgan leaves to cherish his memory a loving devoted wife (of 56 years) - Mary Williams Morgan; three children - John Morgan, III (Sonia), Byron Morgan, Sr. (Dionne), and Jennifer Morgan; Two devoted brothers-in-law - Stanley Williams and David Williams; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild; Many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends (with a special friend of 73 years - Joan Hope).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:00PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with his Pastor, Reverend Destin L. Williams, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mr. Morgan will be viewed on Saturday at the Church 1 Hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Mor-gan's residence at 1:15PM.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019