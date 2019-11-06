|
|
MASON, JOHN MORRIS
John Morris Mason, age 92, passed away on October 5, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was born July 19, 1927 to Elmer and Fay Mason in El Reno, Oklahoma.
John, the youngest of 3 siblings grew up in Amboy, Illinois before joining the army. He served in the US Armed Forces for over 30 years, briefly as an Executive Chef before becoming an Engineer with the Army Corp of Engineers.
Early in his Army career, based in Germany, John met his soon to be wife Anneliese. Together they shared a son, Holger (Bob) Mason. Based all over the world, John and Anneliese spent most of their time living in Wahiawa, Hawaii and Sagamihara, Japan before retiring in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida before moving to Gainesville, Florida for the remainder of their years.
John and Anneliese enjoyed traveling the world together. His other passions were gardening, wood working, cooking, basketball and cutting his toenails and fingernails with absolute precision. Perhaps one of his greatest hobbies was fixing anything he came across that wasn't working properly and being able to 'fix' something even when it was working properly.
John Mason was a patient, caring, funny and good natured man that enjoyed his life thoroughly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anneliese and his son Holger. John is survived by his sister Mary; brother, George; 4 grandchildren, Natasha, Peter, Tammy and Samantha; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019