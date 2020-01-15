Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
More Obituaries for JOHN MOSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MOSLEY

JOHN MOSLEY Obituary
MOSLEY, JOHN
'PREACHER' LOUIS
Mr. John 'Preacher' L. Mosley age 75, passed away January 9, 2020 at North Florida Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, FL. Mr. Mosley was born in Trenton, FL, and attended public schools in Alachua County, upon leaving school, he became employed as a Laborer.
Mr. Mosley is survived by his siblings, Thomas White, St. Petersburg, FL, Eddie H. Mosley, Gerald L. Mosley, Sr., Louis W. Mosley, Jr. David 'Wayne' Mosley (Susie), Thelma Juanita Mosley, Ruth M. Morris (James), Jonathan D. Mosley (Mary), all of Gainesville, FL, Charles E. Mosley, Sr. (Johnnie Mae), Palm Bay, FL, Nathaniel Mosley, Drewnella M. Davis, both of Jacksonville, FL, Wendell L. Mosley (Lois), Glenn Pool, OK, Jesse M. Mosley, San Antonio, TX, Sherley Mosley Dennis, Eastman, GA, Ruby M. Green, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, aunt, Alice White, Trenton, FL.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mosley will be held, 1:00pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Rev. Samuel Seales, Jr., Officiating; burial will follow in Trenton Cemetery, Trenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Mosley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Thursday in the Chapel from 12:00noon until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday at the family home, 939 S.E. 12th Avenue, Gainesville, FL at 12:15pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
