|
|
DeHOFF, SR., JOHN N.
John N. DeHoff, Sr., age 78 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. John was born September 23, 1940 in Miami, Florida to John Oscar DeHoff and was lovingly raised by Charles N. DeHoff and Alice DeHoff, also known as, papa and mama. Right out of high school John joined the United States Army. He was very adventurous, which included skydiving, crop dusting, scuba diving, hunting and fishing. He had a deep appreciation and love for God's creation and his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A legacy of love was left for his family to cherish.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Frances Marie DeHoff in 2018. He is survived by his sons, John Jr. (Nancy) DeHoff and Charles (Loraine) DeHoff; sister, Mary Katherine Hardee and four grandchildren, John III, Ashley, Autumn and Michael.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Road Baptist Church, 3784 NW CR 233, Starke, with his son, John Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please visit John's memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 17 to May 18, 2019