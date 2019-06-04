Home

JOHN McGOWAN
McGOWAN, JOHN N.
Mr. John N. McGowan of Chiefland, FL passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home. He was 44.
John went home to be with his wife of 22 years, Shannon who pre-deceased him on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was a member of the Bronson Church of God. He was a 10 year employee of Miller and Bearing Company in Lake City, FL. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, swimming, but his top priority was his family.
John is also predeceased by his son, Kyle H. McGowan in 1997, he is survived by his father, John McGowan; mother, Paula McGowan; son, Dalton McGowan; step-daughter, Katie Deifendeifer; brother, Paul (Scarlett) McGowan; two nieces and three grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on June 5, 2019 at Orange Hill Cemetery with Rev. Chris Tucker officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019
