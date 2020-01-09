|
|
DONALDSON II,
JOHN PATRICK
John Patrick Donaldson, 13, of Chiefland. Mother Latasha Watkin and Father John Donaldson, family and friends were gathered around Baby Boy John II, being reminded of (Matthew 19:14) 'Suffer not little children, let the children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs to the kingdom of heaven'. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL) service information will be announced at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020