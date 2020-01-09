Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DONALDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PATRICK DONALDSON II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PATRICK DONALDSON II Obituary
DONALDSON II,
JOHN PATRICK
John Patrick Donaldson, 13, of Chiefland. Mother Latasha Watkin and Father John Donaldson, family and friends were gathered around Baby Boy John II, being reminded of (Matthew 19:14) 'Suffer not little children, let the children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs to the kingdom of heaven'. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL) service information will be announced at a later date.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -