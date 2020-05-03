JOHN PAUL BROOKS
BROOKS, JOHN PAUL
John Paul Brooks, 76, of Gainesville, FL passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020 at Shands UF. He was born on June 10, 1943 to John & Mary Brooks in Manville, NJ. John was an usher at Holy Faith Catholic Church and he served his country from 1964-1967 in the Army. John was retired from the USPS as a letter carrier and was working at Publix at time of passing. John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan Mosurick-Brooks, children, John Andrew (Jacqueline) and Scott David (Michelle) Brooks, grandchildren, Danielle Marie, Grace Catherine, Grant Scott, and James William Brooks, brother, David Brooks, and niece and nephew, Chelsea & Ty Brooks.
Services will be announced at a later time with final resting place at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.


Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
