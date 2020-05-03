BROOKS, JOHN PAUL

John Paul Brooks, 76, of Gainesville, FL passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020 at Shands UF. He was born on June 10, 1943 to John & Mary Brooks in Manville, NJ. John was an usher at Holy Faith Catholic Church and he served his country from 1964-1967 in the Army. John was retired from the USPS as a letter carrier and was working at Publix at time of passing. John was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Susan Mosurick-Brooks, children, John Andrew (Jacqueline) and Scott David (Michelle) Brooks, grandchildren, Danielle Marie, Grace Catherine, Grant Scott, and James William Brooks, brother, David Brooks, and niece and nephew, Chelsea & Ty Brooks.

Services will be announced at a later time with final resting place at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.

352-378-2528.





