JOHN PHIL DAVIS

JOHN PHIL DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, JOHN PHIL
'BIG JOHN'
John Phil Davis, age 52, son of the late Arthur Davis & Earlean Phillips Baskin, former Human Services Worker II/ Tacachale & 1984 Graduate of Santa Fe High School (Alachua, FL), left this earthly scene on July 19, 2019 at Shands Hospital.
The Celebration of Life will be held 10:30AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Keith Smith is Pastor/ Officiant, with his Brother, Dr. James E. Baskin, Sr. as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Davis will only be viewed at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Davis' residence, 3318 SE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, at 9:45AM.
Those left with loving memories are his wife - Tashama Davis of Gainesville, FL; sons - Tavaris Rome and Rama Thomas Jr. of Gainesville, FL; daughters - Sinoma Davis, Letia Davis, Chiann Peterson, Jaynee Peterson, Jussica Keele (& Bryan) and Shametria Dallas of Gainesville, FL; brothers - Dr. James Baskin Sr. (& Twayna) of Pensacola, FL and Bobby Davis and Darius Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sisters - Wanda Davis, Gloria Phillips (& Darryl) of Tifton, GA and Tara West of Gainesville, FL; 9 grandchildren; God-Sister - Cynthia Cooper of Gainesville, FL; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
