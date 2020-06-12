JOHN PHILIP BALOG
BALOG, JOHN PHILIP
John Philip Balog, 95, of Gainesville, FL, passed away June 5, 2020. John was born May 17, 1925 to John A. and Mary Balog in Czechoslovakia. John married Marie Lena Diener on September 11, 1944, and they enjoyed 75 wonderful years of marriage.
John is survived by his wife, Marie; his daughters, Patricia (Stan) Hodge of Sarasota and Melissa (Ted) Kury of Gainesville; and grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Michael (Heather), Philip, Lena, Teddy and John.
He is predeceased by his parents, John A. and Mary Balog; and his only son, J. Philip Balog.
John arrived in the USA at Ellis Island at the age of 4. John served his country during World War II in the U.S. Coast Guard and traveled the world onboard the USS Mills from 1943-1946. John was a proud veteran, who loved his family, his pets, and enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motor home.
A funeral mass will be held on June 30, 2020 at 10am, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL followed by a reception. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Haven Hospice.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
