PETERS, JOHN ROBERT
John Robert Peters, age 83, died on May 3, 2020 in Gainesville.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years marriage, Barbara; his sister, Gayle Henderson of Miami; his sons, Daniel Peters (Toni) & Eric; his daughter, Desiree Meehan (Mike); his grandchildren, Ryan Peters (Melody), Jared Peters, and Georgia Meehan, and his great grandson Aristotle Peters.
He was a gifted photographer capturing the special weddings days and events of many couples in the Gainesville area for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and he also attended Faith Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting to make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
John Robert Peters, age 83, died on May 3, 2020 in Gainesville.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years marriage, Barbara; his sister, Gayle Henderson of Miami; his sons, Daniel Peters (Toni) & Eric; his daughter, Desiree Meehan (Mike); his grandchildren, Ryan Peters (Melody), Jared Peters, and Georgia Meehan, and his great grandson Aristotle Peters.
He was a gifted photographer capturing the special weddings days and events of many couples in the Gainesville area for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and he also attended Faith Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting to make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.