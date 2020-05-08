JOHN ROBERT PETERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERS, JOHN ROBERT
John Robert Peters, age 83, died on May 3, 2020 in Gainesville.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years marriage, Barbara; his sister, Gayle Henderson of Miami; his sons, Daniel Peters (Toni) & Eric; his daughter, Desiree Meehan (Mike); his grandchildren, Ryan Peters (Melody), Jared Peters, and Georgia Meehan, and his great grandson Aristotle Peters.
He was a gifted photographer capturing the special weddings days and events of many couples in the Gainesville area for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and he also attended Faith Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting to make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda Hunt
Friend
May 8, 2020
Uncle John was a great guy to talk to and his voice and laugh would fill a room. He taught me to be a better photographer and to the finer things in life like Corvettes! It was a pleasure to have known him and will surely be missed. God Bless.....
Richard Steensland
Family
May 8, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Steensland
May 8, 2020
Mr. Peters was my wedding photographer in 1975.
Phyllis Griffin
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved