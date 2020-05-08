PETERS, JOHN ROBERT

John Robert Peters, age 83, died on May 3, 2020 in Gainesville.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years marriage, Barbara; his sister, Gayle Henderson of Miami; his sons, Daniel Peters (Toni) & Eric; his daughter, Desiree Meehan (Mike); his grandchildren, Ryan Peters (Melody), Jared Peters, and Georgia Meehan, and his great grandson Aristotle Peters.

He was a gifted photographer capturing the special weddings days and events of many couples in the Gainesville area for many years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and he also attended Faith Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are requesting to make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church.



