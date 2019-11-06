Home

Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
JOHN S. CLARK


1926 - 2019
JOHN S. CLARK Obituary
CLARK, JOHN "JACK" S.
The world is a little poorer today. On October 27, 2019 Lieutenant Colonel, John "Jack" S. Clark passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and solider, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Born July 3, 1926 in Sarasota, FL to LTC Robert W. and Ruth Secor Clark, Jack was the youngest of four children. He attended all his school years in Sarasota and upon graduation from high school joined the Army, a family tradition.
He started his military career assigned to the War Crimes Division in Nuremberg, Germany. He served two deployments in Korea, climbing the ranks to many other leadership positions throughout Europe and the United States. Of all the citations, accommodations and medals he received, he was most proud of the Army Combat Infantry award. After 24 years, he re-tired at Homestead Air Force Base. After retirement, he worked in Upper Management for Burger King and General Host Corporations.
Those that preceded him in death were his parents, his brother LTC Robert Clark, his sisters Mary Lou Swearingen and Nan Foster, as well as his 2 previous wives, Esther Eichmann Clark and Laura Frazier Clark, and stepson Hugh Tobin. He is survived by his wife Dolores Tobin Clark, children Michael Clark, Cynthia Clark-Rey, Duane Clark, and stepdaughter Kimberly Fabis.
A Memorial Service will be held at Milam Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019. On Friday at 9:30 a.m. interment with full military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to Fisher House, 5106 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, 32605. Love those that God has sent you, one day he'll want them back. Arrangements are in the care of MI-AM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361, www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
