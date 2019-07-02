|
|
WILDS, JOHN SAMUEL
'SKIPPER'
John Samuel 'Skipper' Wilds aka Papa Skip or Doodle Dad, 73 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away suddenly of natural causes, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Forest Grove Baptist Church, 22575 NW 94th Ave, Alachua, FL 32615, Pastor Tony Clubb officiating.
John was born March 7, 1946 in Clinton, Indiana to William Edward 'Bill' and Dorothy (Kirby) Wilds. He graduated from Santa Fe High School and attended Santa Fe College. On March 25, 1966 he married Nancy (Langley) Wilds at Antioch Baptist Church in LaCrosse, Florida. John retired as shift engineer supervisor from the City of Gainesville, Kelly Power Plant, and after retirement worked as a supervisor for Dames Point Workboats, LLC in Jacksonville, Florida. He loved his job, and enjoyed watching sunrises every morning while working on the water. He spent most of his weekends with his family, especially his grandsons, Wayne Feagle, Jr. (Cheyenne Donaldson), Jordan Feagle, and JT Staines. They all went hunting, fishing, and racing, worked on projects, or just hung out doing whatever they wanted to do. John never met a stranger, talked to anyone that would listen, and loved telling tales in a loving fashion to get a laugh.
John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Nancy Wilds; children and bonus children Sherry Feagle (Wayne) of Newberry, FL, Shonna Staines (Rusty) of Dunnellon, FL, Jason Tisdale (Amanda) of Archer, FL and Kathy 'Tinkerbell' (as John always called her) Graham (Marvin) of LaCrosse, FL; brothers, Thomas Clifton Beatty (Elaine) of Gainesville, FL, William Edward 'Bobby' Wilds, Jr (Barbara), Great Mills, MD, and Chester Ronald 'Ronnie' Wilds (Vickie), Smith Station, AL; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends that John and Nancy considered family. John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy Wilds, and brother Roy 'Tatum' Richard Lamar Wilds.
John will be dearly missed.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 2 to July 3, 2019