|
|
BENEFIELD, JOHN SILAS
In the early morning hours of July 17, 2019, Mr. Benefield went to be with the Lord. Under the care of Hospice, he was surrounded by his family and friends during his final days. He is preceded in death by the passing of his beloved wife, Sybil Martin Benefield and daughter Shirley Ann Benefield.
Mr. Benefield was born in Berrian County, Georgia on February 13, 1927, the fifth of eight sons of Thomas and Adel Benefield. The Benefield family migrated to Florida during the height of the depression and first settled on a farm in Lacrosse, FL. The family would continue to live and farm all over Alachua County with farms in Forrest Grove, Newberry, and finally High Springs, FL.
In 1943, with his father's permission, Mr. Benefield joined the US Navy. He served in the pacific region and after the war in occupied Japan. During WWII, six of the Benefield brothers answered the call to defend our country with only one, Pleman Benefield not returning home.
After the war, Mr. Benefield returned to High Springs and courted and married his beautiful young bride, Sybil Martin from Fort White, FL in 1949. Mr. Benefield took on the occupation of truck driver. He proved to be very adept in this job and was widely recognized and respected by fellow truckers and law enforcement officials across the state as a true professional big rig operator. In 1986, he was honored by becoming a member of the 'Million Mile Club' by Mack Truck Corporation. This club is composed of professional truck drivers who have driven a million miles without an accident or traffic citation.
Always a Southern gentleman, he lived his life by the motto, 'never meet a stranger, always make a friend.'
A determined man he was. After a stroke left him unable to walk, he kept to his routine of daily visits to the post office, shopping stores, and dining facilities in High Springs via use of a jazzy scooter sporting a bright orange triangle flag to prevent getting run over by traffic. His favorite place and time was spent getting a trim and shave from the girls at Southern Styles Hair Salon in High Springs. They were true angels for him.
John and Sybil had four children, Shirley Ann Benefield, John Stevenson Benefield and spouse Joyce, Thomas James Benefield, Wayne Benefield and spouse Patricia. He leaves behind five grandchildren, Eric Benefield, Jason Benefield, Steven Benefield, Joshua Benefield, Gabriel Benefield; three great grandchildren Steven Benefield, Matthew Benefield, David Benefield. Surviving siblings include Roy Benefield, Lyman Benefield, Thomas Benefield, Hazel Benefield, and Melba Benefield.
He was a long time member of the Church of God on Poe Springs Road in High Springs, Fl. A viewing will be held at Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs, FL from 6-8 pm, Friday, July 19. Funeral services will be July 20 at 10:00 am Saturday morning at the High Springs Church of God on Poe Springs Road. Interment will be performed in the High Springs Cemetery.
All friends and family are invited to come and rejoice in the life spirit of the beloved father.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, FL, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019