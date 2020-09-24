John Spencer Rynd

Melrose - John Spencer Rynd, 89, of Melrose, FL, passed comfortably and in his sleep on September 4, 2020. John was born on Jan. 05, 1931 to Benjamin and Iva Rynd in Long Island, NY. After graduating from high school, He joined the Marine Corps. He served active duty in Korea with the Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines of the 1st Marine Division. John served proudly as a machine gunner under squad leader Duane E Dewey, Medal of Honor recipient.

John went on to study Animal Husbandry at the University of Florida. After graduation, he landed his first job as an Inspector with the Food and Drug Administration for 25 years. In 1955 he met Mary Kathryn Spires, and they wed in 1956 going on to have four children: Patricia Ann Rynd "Patsy", John Robert Rynd "Bob", William Stuart Rynd "Bill" and Charles Evans Rynd "Chick".

John was a force of nature, a proud Marine and determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. John was also a passionate sailor and could often be found on the water, on a boat when he was not at home. In the early 80's John and Mary left the San Francisco Bay Area on his sailing vessel, New Horizons to cruise Mexico and beyond. Upon his return for from the cruising boat life, he and Mary bought a RV trailer and engaged on land cruising to all parts of the country.

John was predeceased by his sisters Suzette Page, Marjorie Hicks. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kathryn and kids: Patricia Ann Rynd "Patsy", John Robert Rynd "Bob", William Stuart Rynd "Bill" and Charles Evans Rynd "Chick".

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Mary at 407 Pearl St, Melrose, FL 32666. There will be a Memorial Service on Sept. 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at The Trinity Episcopal Church, 204 SR 26, Melrose, FL., and burial thereafter at the Melrose Cemetery.



