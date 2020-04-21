Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MCGRIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN T. MCGRIFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN T. MCGRIFF Obituary
MCGRIFF, JOHN T.
John T. McGriff, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. John was born on July 27, 1946.
Born in Florida, John was a lifelong resident of Gainesville. John was well-known for his volunteer services to various charities. John was an avid golfer with a friendly smile and entertaining stories. John will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Libby Delmain-McGriff; sons, Scott Delmain (Diane), Jay McGriff (Craig), and Jim McGriff (Kim).
For those who wish, contributions can be made to the . A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -