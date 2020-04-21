|
MCGRIFF, JOHN T.
John T. McGriff, age 73, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. John was born on July 27, 1946.
Born in Florida, John was a lifelong resident of Gainesville. John was well-known for his volunteer services to various charities. John was an avid golfer with a friendly smile and entertaining stories. John will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Libby Delmain-McGriff; sons, Scott Delmain (Diane), Jay McGriff (Craig), and Jim McGriff (Kim).
For those who wish, contributions can be made to the . A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. Arrangements are in care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020