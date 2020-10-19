1/1
John Verkler
John Verkler
Gainesville - John Verkler, 65 of Gainesville, passed away on Tuesday October 13th at Shands Hospital. A celebration of John's life will be held at Milam Funeral Home (311 S. Main St. Gainesville) on Friday October 23rd at 10:00 am. Greetings with family and friends will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be sent to Sunrise Rotary Club and/or Scout Troop 454 in his name.
John grew up in Walkerton, IN and graduated from John Glenn High School in 1973. After which he escaped the cold and moved to Florida to start his career in insurance. John recently retired from a long career in the insurance industry and was enjoying his retirement by spending time with his family, friends, and fishing regularly. He was active in the Sunrise Rotary Club for many years and served as the club's president during its 25th anniversary. He was also active in Boy Scouts serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 454 and raised two sons that achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
John is survived by his brother, Jim Verkler of Eustis, sons, Brandon of Palm Harbor, Cody and Dalton of Gainesville, step-son Scott of Alachua, and five grandchildren Haden, Benjamin, Samuel, Nova, and Mylah.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com



Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
