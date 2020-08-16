DUNN, JOHN VERNONJohn Vernon Dunn, age 78 of Hawthorne passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born August 5, 1941 in Urbana, Ohio to Forrest Walter and Josephine Watkins Dunn.John grew up in Urbana and moved to Hawthorne in 1974. He owned John's Fish Camp on Lochloosa Lake and Dunn Rite Pest Control. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and working on cars.John is survived by his former wife, Phyllis Ann Dunn; daughter, Jeanelle Rhey Dunn; son, James Lee Dunn; four grandchildren, Jamie, Jasmine, Bobby and Cody; six great grandchildren, Gabe, Kaylea, Payden, Bryson, Landon and Zander.Please visit his memorial page atFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556