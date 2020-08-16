1/
JOHN VERNON DUNN
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
John Vernon Dunn, age 78 of Hawthorne passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born August 5, 1941 in Urbana, Ohio to Forrest Walter and Josephine Watkins Dunn.
John grew up in Urbana and moved to Hawthorne in 1974. He owned John's Fish Camp on Lochloosa Lake and Dunn Rite Pest Control. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and working on cars.
John is survived by his former wife, Phyllis Ann Dunn; daughter, Jeanelle Rhey Dunn; son, James Lee Dunn; four grandchildren, Jamie, Jasmine, Bobby and Cody; six great grandchildren, Gabe, Kaylea, Payden, Bryson, Landon and Zander.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
