Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Burial
Following Services
Chiefland Cemetery
412 East Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL
1929 - 2020
JOHN VERWEY Obituary
VERWEY, JOHN
John Verwey of Gainesville, Florida died on January 15, 2020 at age 90. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Janett L. Verwey, parents Andries and Anna Marie Verwey, brothers Gilbert and Lambertus P. Verwey, and sister Ann Lacy. He was born in New York City, New York on May 24, 1929, and moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was very young.
After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he was an ammunitions specialist, then returned to Jacksonville and worked for the City of Jacksonville. He met his wife, Janett, and together they raised a family of three children. After retiring from the City of Jacksonville as a computer programmer, he moved to Tampa and then Gainesville. He loved to sail and competed in many regattas, with his children taking turns crewing for him. He loved making things, and became a talented woodturner. He was also known for his keen sense of humor. He was a member of the Gainesville Camellia Society and First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his three children Carol Bryan of Gainesville, J. Mark Verwey (Trina) of Middleburg, and Timothy A. Verwey of Orlando; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street with The Rev. Dr. Don McGarity officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chiefland Cemetery, 412 East Park Avenue, Chiefland. Please visit his memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
